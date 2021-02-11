Marlins announce plan for fan safety

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are planning to join the Florida Panthers in achieving the WELL Health-Safety rating for their home venue in 2021.

The team says that they have enrolled the health-safety certification as part of its continued commitment to invest in the fan experience at Marlins Park. The Marlins would join the Yankees as the first two MLB franchises to enroll in the program.

“The health and safety of our fans and guests, along with our players, coaches and staff, is of the utmost importance to our organization,” said Michael Shaw, the Marlins’ head of experience and innovation.

The Marlins have already begun selling tickets for the upcoming season. Opening Day at Marlins Park is set for April 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.