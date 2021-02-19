Butler’s 3rd straight triple-double paces Heat past Kings

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat warms up for the game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on February 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110.

Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years.

Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 with seven rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists.

The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak.