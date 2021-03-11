Meyers Leonard fined and suspended by NBA for anti-Semitic slur

MIAMI – Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 after video of him making an anti-Semitic remark on a video game live stream went viral Tuesday.

Leonard has also been suspended from taking part in any team activities for a week.

He was already set to miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery, and the Heat said Tuesday that he would be away from the team indefinitely.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added in a statement that “Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society.”

Leonard must also participate in a cultural diversity program.

