Heat’s Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur on video game stream

In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard dunks during the first half of a game in Dallas.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are aware of video that emerged online showing center Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur during the live stream of a video game.

The Twitch stream was recorded during a game of Call of Duty, and Leonard can be heard using the slur and other profanity while trash-talking another gamer.

Local 10 News is awaiting official comment from the team.

Warning: The video below contains offensive language

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Leonard, 29, had tweeted Monday night about his “passion” for streaming video game play on Twitch.

“My passion away from the basketball floor!!!” he wrote. “I’ve been incredibly blessed to grow my community and give them a place to come have a good time and meet great people!”

Leonard hasn’t played an NBA game since January and is out for the season because of a shoulder injury. He’s on a one-year $9.4 million contract with the Heat, who have a team option if they wish to keep him next season.

Ad

The 7-footer only appeared in three games for the Heat this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Leonard, whose brother served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines, was the only Heat player not to kneel for the national anthem when the team returned to play in the Orlando bubble last summer, saying afterward that he can be both a patriot and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think I can be a beacon of light ... not only for my voice or platform and action, but in everything I’m doing,” Leonard, who is white, told ESPN. “I certainly support Black Lives Matter. ... I am very aware of what is going on. But I can be both. My patriotism runs deep.”