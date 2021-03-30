Victor Oladipo out for the Heat at Pacers with head cold

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets gets off a shot around Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 18, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Rockets 125-120.

MIAMI – Heat fans will have to wait a little longer for the debut of Victor Oladipo.

The guard is not with the team in Indianapolis and is listed as out for the Heat’s game on Wednesday against the Pacers.

Oladipo has a head cold.

Guard Kendrick Nunn is listed as questionable.

Nunn has an ankle injury that kept him out of Miami’s game against the Knicks on Monday night.

The Heat snapped a 6-game losing streak by beating New York 98-88. Jimmy Butler led the way with 27 points for the Heat.

Oladipo was the Heat’s big acquisition at the trade deadline.

Miami got the guard in a trade with the Houston Rockets.