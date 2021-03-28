Dragic, Bjelica join the Heat; Oladipo out with a head cold

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are starting to get help, as they look to snap a 6-game losing streak.

Guard Goran Dragic travelled with the team to New York, where the Heat will take on the Knicks on Monday night.

Dragic is listed as probable.

On the flight with Dragic was Nemanja Bjelica.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Bjelica was able to join the Heat for practice on Sunday.

As for the Heat’s other big acquisition during the trade deadline, Victor Oladipo, he’s still in Miami.

The guard is out for Monday’s game with a head cold.

Guard Kendrick Nunn has also been ruled out of Monday’s game with an ankle injury.