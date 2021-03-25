Miami Heat land Victor Oladipo at trade deadline, reports say

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo has been connected to the Miami Heat for a long time. Oladipo will now finally wear a Heat jersey.

The Heat have acquired the two-time all-star and former All-NBA performer in a trade with Houston.

Miami is reportedly sending Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and the right to swap picks in 2022 to the Rockets.

Oladipo has averaged 20 points per game in 2020-21.

He suffered knee and quad injuries in the 2018-19 season and missed over a year of playing time.

The Heat also brought in sharpshooting big man Nemanja Bjelica in a separate deal Thursday with Sacramento, sending Chris Silva and Moe Harkless to the Kings.