Marlins CEO Derek Jeter leads milestone meal giveaway

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was on hand as the team donated its millionth meal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins donated their millionth meal in their COVID-19 relief initiative on Wednesday, and CEO Derek Jeter was there to mark the milestone.

Great work by the Marlins and Derek Jeter. The team reached the 1,000,000th meal milestone in their initiative to donate food to families in need during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/EZppsjlAmd — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) April 28, 2021

Jeter and the team started the distributions as part of a joint effort with Feeding South Florida just over a year ago.

The team’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund aims to help families in need, especially during the pandemic.