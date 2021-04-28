Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter leads milestone meal giveaway

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

Tags: 
Marlins
,
Derek Jeter
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was on hand as the team donated its millionth meal during the COVID-19 pandemic. (WPLG)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins donated their millionth meal in their COVID-19 relief initiative on Wednesday, and CEO Derek Jeter was there to mark the milestone.

Jeter and the team started the distributions as part of a joint effort with Feeding South Florida just over a year ago.

The team’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund aims to help families in need, especially during the pandemic.

