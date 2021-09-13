Dolphins hope to correct mistakes from Patriots win, focus on Bills

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half against the New England Patriots in the season opener.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins didn’t take long to celebrate their opening game victory.

The Dolphins beat the Patriots in New England on Sunday 17-16.

The game was tight and the Dolphins made their share of mistakes.

The Fins got to work on Monday working on corrections.

They host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Flores said, “The guys are excited that we won the game. But now it’s about - and look, you celebrate and you’re happy about it but then we have to turn the page and move on to our next opponent, which is another big game against a very good team. That’s the approach. I think there was definitely excitement but there are tough games on the horizon so we have to get prepared for that.”

Flores added, “There’s always corrections in every game. It’s always nice to make those corrections after a win but definitely a lot of corrections that we are making now. If we make them, we’ll be better for them. That’s where our focus is right now.”

Ad

Defensive tackle John Jenkins said, “It was the first game, the beginning of the season, and not everybody is perfect. The goal is to win the game and correct the things we need to correct. The biggest jump is from the first week to the second week. I know things weren’t ideal but we were still able to be good in situational- play good situational football.”