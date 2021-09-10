Dolphins to celebrate Don Shula at Oct. 2 event

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1993, file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried on his team's shoulders after his 325th victory, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Sports in 2020 was an unending state of mourning. Sports in 2020 was an unending state of mourning. Football lost a big piece of its heart: Don Shula, Gale Sayers, Paul Hornung, Bobby Mitchell. (AP Photo/ George Widman, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will hold an event to remember legendary coach Don Shula on Oct. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, Local 10 News has learned.

Shula, the all-time winningest coach in NFL history, died May 4, 2020 at age 90, but because of COVID-19, the team hasn’t yet been able to have a formal ceremony with fans to celebrate his life.

“The Don Shula Celebration of Life” is free and open to the public, with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch.

Registration is now open at miamidolphins.com/don-shula. The event will be the day before the Dolphins’ home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Members of Shula’s family will take part in the ceremony to honor his career and life, and there will be numerous special guests and former players, including Dan Marino, Larry Csonka and Bob Griese.

The Dolphins wore a “Shula 347 patch” on their jerseys during the 2020 season, a nod to the coach’s record 347 wins.

Shula began his head coaching career with the Baltimore Colts in 1963 before joining the Dolphins in 1970. He went on to win two Super Bowls in Miami, including the undefeated 1972 team. He retired in 1996 and finished his career with a 347-173-6 record.