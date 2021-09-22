Mostly Cloudy icon
Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday with broken ribs, Dolphins coach Flores says

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

A member of the team staff assists Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after he left the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Las Vegas, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

Further testing done on the quarterback revealed the fracture.

“This is a tough kid,” Flores said. “He wants to play.”

The Dolphins (1-1) will hold him out from the game against the Raiders (2-0), though, and it’s unclear how much longer beyond that.

Tagovailoa was injured two series into Sunday’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills, where he was replaced with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.

Flores says the game plan doesn’t completely change with Brissett now starting, but it does mean the Dolphins are going from a lefty quarterback to a right-handed passer.

Brissett, a 28-year-old Palm Beach County native, has started 32 games in his NFL career.

