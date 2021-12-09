FIU hires Mike MacIntyre as football coach

Mike MacIntyre had success as head coach at Colorado and San Jose State and will now lead FIU's program.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami native is taking over as Florida International University’s new football coach.

Mike MacIntyre, formerly the head coach at Colorado and San Jose State, was announced Thursday as the Panthers’ sixth head coach in program history. He replaces Butch Davis, who was 24-32 in five seasons at FIU.

MacIntyre was born in Miami when his father George was an assistant coach for the University of Miami in the mid-1960s.

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Miami,” MacIntyre, 56, said in a statement. “Not only was I born here but the roots of my family’s love for football and mentoring young people started here with my dad. There is so much talent and passion for football in our area. I can’t wait to get started building a strong foundation for our program. I believe that together we will create something special to rally around, inspiring Panther Pride in everyone associated with FIU and our community.”

Ad

MacIntyre, who for the past two seasons has been Memphis’ defensive coordinator, was named the consensus national coach of the year in 2016 after leading Colorado to a 10-4 record and the Pac-12 South Division title. He was the Buffaloes’ head coach from 2013-18.

Before working as Memphis’ defensive coordinator, MacIntyre held that same role at Ole Miss in 2019.

While with San Jose State from 2010-12, MacIntyre led that school to a No. 24 ranking in the final BCS standings after going 10-2 in 2012.

“Throughout this process, Coach MacIntyre rose to the top,” FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr said in a school news release. “He has a passion for student-athletes and building genuine relationships with them. He’s a builder, with proven success taking two struggling programs and elevating them to national relevance. ... He’s a brand builder who will promote FIU throughout the South Florida community and the state of Florida. We could not be more excited to bring his energy and passion to campus.”

Ad

Carr took over as FIU’s AD late last month.