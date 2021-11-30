Florida International University names Scott Carr new athletic director

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is a new athletic director at Florida International University.

On Tuesday, FIU announced that Scott Carr had been named the school’s new AD.

Carr previously served as deputy and interim athletic director at the University of Central Florida.

“Scott has a track record of helping student-athletes succeed on and off the field,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in a release from the school. “We are committed to supporting our Athletic department to ensure FIU competes at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics. Scott is the right leader for FIU Athletics at this time in the history of our program.”

Also from FIU’s release:

Prior to arriving at UCF, Carr served as senior associate athletic director for external affairs at Auburn University. He also held positions at the University of Southern Mississippi and the FedEx Orange Bowl.

Carr replaces interim athletic director Heath Glick.

He is a native of Gainesville and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Florida in 1995.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the FIU family and serve as your next Director of Athletics,” Carr said in the release. “I see the tremendous opportunities to grow FIU Athletics. We have an outstanding academic institution, a large, energetic student body, tremendous staff, coaches and student-athletes, passionate alumni and we’re located in a phenomenal city. I can’t wait to get started!”