Hobbled Heat limp into long road trip

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and guard Lonzo Ball watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Heat won 107-104.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will play at San Antonio on Wednesday night.

However, the roster will look very different.

The Heat announced Wednesday that Jimmy Butler was out with an ankle injury.

In addition, Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker, and Gabe Vincent were added to the team’s list of players in the health and safety protocols.

That list includes Udonis Haslem, Kyle Lowry, and Max Strus.

The NBA requires teams to have 8 healthy players in order to play a game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the heat are signing Center Aric Holman of the Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal.

Woj reports that one of the reasons the team signed him is that he was driving distance from San Antonio to meet with the team.

The Heat did sweep a holiday homestand, going 4-0.