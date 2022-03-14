Marlins owner Bruce Sherman: ‘We have money and we will spend it’

Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman said his team won't hesitate to spend money in free agency to improve the team as the 2022 season fast approaches.

JUPITER, Fla. – The Miami Marlins had their first full workout of the season on Monday.

The team taking the field in Jupiter just days after Major League Baseball ended its lockout.

Owner Bruce Sherman addressed the media.

He was asked about the departure of CEO Derek Jeter.

The two sides claimed they had a different vision moving forward.

Sherman said, “That’s a question for him. He’s a hall of famer, no one needs to discuss how accomplished he was. The important thing is we will be trading potentially players, we will be trying to sign free agents. We have money and we will spend it.”

Sherman called the MLB lockout torture and added, “It’s an extraordinary day.”

Sherman added that he would defer to baseball operations people, specifically General Manager Kim Ng as to how the Marlins would spend their money.

Ng talked about the departure of Jeter saying, “Derek gave me my opportunity here.”

As for the specifics of the roster, Ng said “We need offense. We need a centerfielder.”