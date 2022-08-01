86º

Bam Adebayo pays special visit to patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Bam Adebayo visits patients at Nicklaus Children's Hospital (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo paid a visit to friend he made earlier this year at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Adebayo first met Michael, 21, over a special FaceTime chat several months ago.

Michael suffers from a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia that affects his liver and spleen. He has been in treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for several years.

Adebayo’s surprise visit on Friday was met my smiles and cheers from Michael and several other children receiving care at Nicklaus. He happily took photos and passed out gifts to the patients and their families.

Adebayo also received a special gift: a basketball that had been autographed by several of the patients he met at the hospital.

