FIU football team still reeling over death of 22-year-old linebacker returns to practice

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The Florida International University Panthers were back on the practice field Friday but took a moment of silence to remember their teammate, Luke Knox, who died on Wednesday.

FIU police responded to the University Tower dorms on Wednesday and the 22-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. Miami-Dade Police are leading the investigation, but. according to the university, they have been determined that there was no foul play involved. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Grief counselors were on campus Thursday to meet with the team and anyone else from the university community who needed assistance, according to officials.

FIU Coach Mike MacIntryre is an alumnus of Brentwood Academy, the college prep school in Tennessee where Knox graduated in 2018. MacIntyre told Local 10 News that he grew up with the Knox family and said he has known them for years.

“Luke is a caring person, easy going, comfortable to be around,” said MacIntyre, who had also coached Knox when he played at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU this season.

His brother Dawson Knox is a player with the Buffalo Bills.

Funeral services for Knox have not yet been announced.