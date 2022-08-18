No foul play suspected in FIU football player’s death

A linebacker who had just transferred to Florida International University died on Thursday.

MIAMI – No foul play is suspected in the death of a 22-year-old Florida International University linebacker, according to the university referencing information from Miami-Dade Police.

Luke Knox had recently transferred to FIU from the University of Mississippi.

FIU police responded to the University Tower dorms on Thursday and Knox was transported to the hospital where he later passed away, according to police. Miami-Dade police are leading the death investigation. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

His older brother, Dawson, is a tight-end for the Buffalo Bills.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media on Friday saying: “Tough morning. Our heart goes out to Dawson and his family during this time.”

FIU Coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media: “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

Ad

According to the Associated Press, Knox was from Brentwood, Tennessee, and primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss. He had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU’s roster this season.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates)