No foul play suspected in FIU football player’s death

Ian Margol, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A linebacker who had just transferred to Florida International University died on Thursday.

MIAMI – No foul play is suspected in the death of a 22-year-old Florida International University linebacker, according to the university referencing information from Miami-Dade Police.

Luke Knox had recently transferred to FIU from the University of Mississippi.

FIU police responded to the University Tower dorms on Thursday and Knox was transported to the hospital where he later passed away, according to police. Miami-Dade police are leading the death investigation. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

His older brother, Dawson, is a tight-end for the Buffalo Bills.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media on Friday saying: “Tough morning. Our heart goes out to Dawson and his family during this time.”

FIU Coach Mike MacIntyre wrote on social media: “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

According to the Associated Press, Knox was from Brentwood, Tennessee, and primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss. He had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU’s roster this season.

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

