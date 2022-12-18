Groom from Argentina, bride from France celebrate FIFA World Cup final, instead of wedding

MIAMI – On FIFA World Cup final day in Lusail, Qatar, there could have been a wedding with a conflict in South Florida, but the bride from France and the groom from Argentina decided to celebrate the game instead.

Barbara Chayo, of Marseille, and Kevin Abadi, of Buenos Aires, named their dog after Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who scored his 12th World Cup goal Sunday.

Knowing that there was a possibility that their teams would end up in the final, and emotions would run high, Abadi asked Chayo to postpone their wedding.

“I said, ‘Listen! You are going to be getting married alone; I’m going to be watching that game too,’” Abadi said.

The couple who introduced them — Nathan Peres from Argentina and Melanie Arougueti from France — was also surprised about the turn of fate. Either one of their teams was going to take the first or the second top spot.

By the second half of the final at Lusail Stadium, Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France. Messi, not their dog, scored with a penalty kick after a little over 20 minutes of the game. Angel Di Maria scored just about 10 minutes later.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

