MLS player killed in boat crash near Miami Marine Stadium basin

MIAMI – Professional soccer player Anton C. Walkes, who most recently played for Charlotte FC, has died after being involved in a boat crash Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Walkes, 25, who is from the U.K., was operating a boat when it collided with another vessel around 3 p.m.

Walkes was found unconscious and was transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue, where first responders performed CPR on him.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family, friends, the entire Charlotte FC team, organization and community,” Inter Miami CF posted on Twitter Thursday.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Walkes began his club career with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He joined Charlotte FC as a defender and midfielder last year.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.