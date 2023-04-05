Four-run eighth wins game, series for Marlins against visiting Twins

Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins rounds second base after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot park on April 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – With the score knotted at one apiece in the home half of the eighth inning and two runners on with two outs Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot park, Bryan De La Cruz, who came in to replace an injured Jazz Chisholm Jr., ripped a go-ahead RBI single to center, putting the Marlins out in front, 2-1.

Their lead would quickly grow thanks to Jorge Soler’s three-run blast, his second of the day, giving the Marlins their first series win of 2023 and first under Skip Schumaker vs. the Minnesota Twins, 5-2.

Miami’s offense, which has struggled heavily to open the season, was looking for the critical hit, and De La Cruz delivered against Caleb Thielbar.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo, similar to his first start of ‘23, worked quickly and effectively, striking out 10 Twins hitters in seven superb innings.

“Proud of the way he attacked the lineup today,” Schumaker said, when asked about Luzardo’s performance.

Former Marlins right-hander Pablo López, who spent his first five professional seasons with the franchise, silenced his old squad with one-run ball through seven innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury update: Chisholm Jr.’s Wednesday came to an early end after attempting to steal second base in the home half of the first. It was later reported during the contest Chisholm Jr. sustained a stinger in his right shoulder and he did not return. “Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) texted me he’s ready to go tomorrow,” Schumaker said after Wednesday’s victory, which, of course, is fantastic news.

Best of luck scoring off Luzardo: The season is early, but if you’re Schumaker, you have to be extremely pleased by what you have seen thus far from Luzardo two starts in, who has coughed up a total of one run in 12.2 innings. A one-two punch of Sandy Alcantara and Luzardo is filthy for Miami.

On deck: Completing a 3-4 mark at loanDepot park to begin the campaign, the Marlins will hit the road to take on the New York Mets of the National League East in their home opener Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera will make his second start four days after walking six Mets batters in four innings. In what was scheduled as a Justin Verlander outing, right-hander Tylor Megill, who earned the win against the Marlins on April 1, will take the baseball for Buck Showalter’s Mets.