Panthers players wear Heat gear as they head to Raleigh

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers practiced a final time at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday before heading back on the road.
They took off for Raleigh, North Carolina where they’ll play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Heading to the airport, the Panthers were all wearing Miami Heat gear in a showing of support for South Florida’s basketball team.
The Heat will play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Always repping. pic.twitter.com/zCxvy6bJ0b— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 17, 2023