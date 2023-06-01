Musgrove figures out Marlins during Thursday rubber match

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 1: Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres celebrates at the end of the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 1, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo recorded the first nine outs Thursday afternoon at loanDepot park.

Moving forward, Luzardo’s control of the strike zone struggled immensely, as the Marlins (29-28) fell in the series finale to the San Diego Padres (26-30) in front of 8,405 spectators by the score of 10-1.

After the Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the third due in large part to great fundamental baseball, the top of the Padres order went to work the next half inning, scoring two runs off Luzardo. They would never trail the rest of the way.

Less than 24 hours after Wednesday night’s wild ninth-inning win, Skip Schumaker was looking for his 30th victory as manager. That feat will have to wait another day.

Sixth inning burned any comeback hopes: The Marlins were in the ballgame up until the top half of inning six, where the Padres scored seven runs to bust the contest wide open.

Gary Sánchez show: Claimed off of waivers from the New York Mets this past Monday, Sánchez accounted for two solo home runs, including one in the fifth Thursday.

On deck: Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.02 ERA) will get the nod in the first of three Friday night at 6:40 p.m. ET vs. the Oakland Athletics of the American League West. Oakland’s 12-46 mark is the worst in Major League Baseball.