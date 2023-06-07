Reports: Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami CF

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – International soccer superstar Lionel Messi is headed to South Florida, according to reports by Forbes and other publications.

While some outlets are reporting that the move isn’t a done deal, others say the 35-year-old Argentine forward has made his decision to head to the States and to join the David Beckham-owned soccer club.

Beckham had reportedly made an offer to Messi last week to pay $54 million over four years, Forbes reports, citing Spanish publication SPORT.

“Messi’s wife Antonella apparently wants a move to Miami, however, where the Messis own a luxury condo, and it appears that the Qatar 2022 champion has heeded her wish,” Forbes reported.

According to the report, financial issues are keeping his former club, FC Barcelona, from bringing him back.