Healthy Panthers players will ‘drive the bus’ in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 10: Head coach Paul Maurice of the Florida Panthers handles the bench against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s Stanley Cup Final Game 5.

Florida enters the contest in win-now mode following their 3-2 defeat Saturday night on home ice.

The Cats trail Vegas in the best-of-7 series 3-1.

It’s not the first time during this postseason that Florida has faced a 3-1 hole.

In what feels like ages ago, the Panthers had to claw their way back in the first round against Boston, winning three straight games to avoid elimination and advance to round two.

As will have to be the case against Vegas, two of those final three wins against the Bruins came on the road.

“You draw on your routine from your last experience with it,” said Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice.

Florida enters the game with injury questions surrounding several key forwards, including Matthew Takchuk and Anthony Duclair.

Both were able to finish Game 4, but both also missed significant time during the third period.

Speaking on Sunday before flying to Vegas, Maurice said he’ll be leaning on his healthy players to “drive the bus now.”

“The injured guys have probably been dealing with it for a while, they know what they can get away with,” he said. “When you get later in a series, certainly in our situation, you’re not going to leave (a guy like Sasha) Barkov on the bench very much.”

Maurice added that he feels the two days between Game 4 and Game 5 will not only benefit his ailing players and give them an opportunity to heal, but also allows his healthy guys to recharge and reset as best they can.

“The guys that are feeling good, the two days will fill the tank for them,” he said.