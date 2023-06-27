Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dies after drowning at Florida beach, sources say

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday after reportedly drowning at a beach in Florida, according to TMZ.

Deltaplex News in Arkansas reported on Tuesday that Mallett was transported from Destin beach to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Destin is a city in northwest Florida, in the Panhandle area.

Officials with the White Hall School District where Mallett worked confirmed his death to local reporters. Mallett was working as the head football coach at White Hall High School.

He was drafted as the 74th-overall pick to the New England Patriots in 2011, serving as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons.

Mallett, 35, played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017 after a college career with Michigan and Arkansas.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the incident.