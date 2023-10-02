Jimmy Butler says Heat will return to Finals and win it

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler still believes in his team.
The Heat held media day on Monday at the Kaseya Center.
The Heat made the NBA Finals last season, before losing to Denver in 5 games.
Star Jimmy Butler thinks the roster the Heat have now are good enough to return.
This despite the fact that the Heat were not able to land Damian Lillard, despite months of trade speculation and Lillard specifically asking to be traded to Miami. Lillard ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Butler said Monday, “Yeah we straight. Like I always say, I know what I’m capable of. I know what my guys are capable of. So, we’ll continue to play basketball as a unit, as a team. Somehow, some way end up in the Finals. This time we’ll win it. And then y’all gonna say that you got lucky, so I’m prepared for it.”
The Heat open training camp on Tuesday at FAU in Boca Raton.