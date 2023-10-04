Marlins fall 4-1 in opening game of Wild Card series against Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Participating in their first postseason in a 162-game schedule for the first time in two decades, the Miami Marlins dropped Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1.
Replacing an injured Sandy Alcantara, who is out for the playoffs due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, Jesús Luzardo made his second career playoff start and it was a short outing.
The left-hander, after allowing back-to-back hits in the opening inning off the bats of Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, managed to get out of the inning unharmed.
Luzardo worked four innings and had a pitch count of 90.
Philadelphia, who put their trust in right-hander Zack Wheeler to guide the team to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, broke open the scoring in the bottom of the third thanks in large part to a two-out RBI double from Alec Bohm.
The Phillies extended their lead to 3-0 before Miami cracked the scoreboard in the seventh.
Not enough offense: The Marlins’ pitching did a tremendous job of keeping the game tight, but the offense closed the contest with a run on seven hits. Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. went a combined 1-for-12 with five strikeouts.
Every Phillies starter records at least a hit: Each hitter in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night recorded at least one hit. The always-dangerous Bryce Harper was the final player in the order to join the hit parade after a bloop single to open the eighth.
Next: Hoping to extend their 2023 season to a do-or-die Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, Skip Schumaker is going with left-hander Braxton Garrett Wednesday night, who had a ton of good moments throughout the regular season. Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola will take the baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.