Marlins fall 4-1 in opening game of Wild Card series against Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Miami Marlins reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Participating in their first postseason in a 162-game schedule for the first time in two decades, the Miami Marlins dropped Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1.

Replacing an injured Sandy Alcantara, who is out for the playoffs due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, Jesús Luzardo made his second career playoff start and it was a short outing.

The left-hander, after allowing back-to-back hits in the opening inning off the bats of Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, managed to get out of the inning unharmed.

Luzardo worked four innings and had a pitch count of 90.

Philadelphia, who put their trust in right-hander Zack Wheeler to guide the team to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, broke open the scoring in the bottom of the third thanks in large part to a two-out RBI double from Alec Bohm.

The Phillies extended their lead to 3-0 before Miami cracked the scoreboard in the seventh.

Not enough offense: The Marlins’ pitching did a tremendous job of keeping the game tight, but the offense closed the contest with a run on seven hits. Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. went a combined 1-for-12 with five strikeouts.

Every Phillies starter records at least a hit: Each hitter in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night recorded at least one hit. The always-dangerous Bryce Harper was the final player in the order to join the hit parade after a bloop single to open the eighth.

Next: Hoping to extend their 2023 season to a do-or-die Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, Skip Schumaker is going with left-hander Braxton Garrett Wednesday night, who had a ton of good moments throughout the regular season. Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola will take the baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.