Marlins clinch postseason berth with 7-3 win vs. Pirates

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Miami Marlins are heading to the MLB 2023 postseason.

With a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park, the Marlins have clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2020.

It’s the team’s first playoff berth under Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, and the first under Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker, who is in his first year managing.

The Marlins (84-76) took the lead for good with a two-run sixth inning after first baseman Josh Bell tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly that scored Garrett Hampson.

Bell also came up big in the eighth inning by hitting a two-out double and Bryan De La Cruz capped scoring for Miami with an RBI single that scored Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had three hits in the game including his 19th home run of the year.

The Marlins ended up using eight pitchers to cover nine innings.

Tanner Scott recorded the game’s final four outs to secure the win, the playoff berth, and his 12th save of the year.

It is unclear as to who the Marlins will play in the best-of-3 N.L Wild Card round until seeding is finalized. If the Marlins get the second wild card spot, they will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Ending in the third wild card spot would draw a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Miami went 7-6 against Philadelphia and 3-4 against Milwaukee this season.