Report: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, wife Nikki announce divorce

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Erik Spoelstra (L) and Nikki Sapp attend the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

MIAMI – Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki Spoelstra, have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

According to the Herald, the divorce is already finalized.

“We have made the difficult yet amicable decision to jointly file to formally end our marriage,” the Spoelstras wrote in a joint statement issued to the Miami Herald. “We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority. We appreciate everyone’s support as we move to the next stage of our lives and thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The couple married in 2016 and share three children – Santiago, 5, Dante, 3, and Ruby, 1.

Erik Spoelstra, 53, is currently in his 16th season as the Heat’s head coach.

Nikki Spoelstra, 36, is a former Miami Heat dancer and hosts a podcast called “The Know with Nikki Spo.”