NBA releases Heat-Bucks schedule

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball against Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) and guard Kendrick Nunn (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat second playoff matchup is set.

The Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks starting Monday.

Below is the full schedule. Game times to be released by the NBA.

MILWAUKEE vs MIAMI

  • Game 1 – Monday, August 31
  • Game 2 – Wednesday, September 2
  • Game 3 – Friday, September 4
  • Game 4 – Sunday, September 6
  • Game 5* – Tuesday, September 8
  • Game 6* – Thursday, September 10
  • Game 7* – Saturday, September 12

* - If necessary

All games in the Conference Semifinals are exclusive network telecasts on ABC, ESPN, or TNT.

