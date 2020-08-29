NBA releases Heat-Bucks schedule

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat second playoff matchup is set.
The Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks starting Monday.
Below is the full schedule. Game times to be released by the NBA.
MILWAUKEE vs MIAMI
- Game 1 – Monday, August 31
- Game 2 – Wednesday, September 2
- Game 3 – Friday, September 4
- Game 4 – Sunday, September 6
- Game 5* – Tuesday, September 8
- Game 6* – Thursday, September 10
- Game 7* – Saturday, September 12
* - If necessary
All games in the Conference Semifinals are exclusive network telecasts on ABC, ESPN, or TNT.