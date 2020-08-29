NBA releases Heat-Bucks schedule

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Heat second playoff matchup is set.

The Heat will take on the Milwaukee Bucks starting Monday.

Below is the full schedule. Game times to be released by the NBA.

MILWAUKEE vs MIAMI

Game 1 – Monday, August 31

Game 2 – Wednesday, September 2

Game 3 – Friday, September 4

Game 4 – Sunday, September 6

Game 5* – Tuesday, September 8

Game 6* – Thursday, September 10

Game 7* – Saturday, September 12

* - If necessary

All games in the Conference Semifinals are exclusive network telecasts on ABC, ESPN, or TNT.