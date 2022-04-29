Report: Ex-Hurricane Sam Bruce dies in Fort Lauderdale car crash

A 24-year-old former UM football player has died in a car crash in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Miami Hurricane Sam Bruce died Thursday following a car crash in Fort Lauderdale, TMZ Sports reported.

He was just 24 years old.

According to TMZ’s report, the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Bruce died Thursday morning.

They said he suffered a seizure and first responders performed CPR on him at the scene of the crash before transporting him to a local hospital.

Bruce was also an alumnus of St. Thomas Aquinas, signing with the Hurricanes in 2016. Aquinas’ football team mourned him in a Facebook post.

“R.I.P. Sam Bruce! We will miss you and we love you!” the post read.

While a star on the field in high school, Bruce never got to play in a game for the Canes due to his dismissal just months into his freshman season for violations of team rules.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Chad Johnson also took to social media Thursday, writing “Sam Bruce” along with a broken heart emoji.

