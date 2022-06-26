This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought historic change involving guns and abortion.

With Roe V. Wade overturned, attention now turns to state laws that govern abortion and the choices women cab legally make about their pregnancies.

Another high court ruling last week grants New Yorkers and others the right to carry a gun in public. What impact will that have in Florida?

Then on Saturday, the president signed the first bipartisan gun safety law that congress has passed in 30 years.

To discuss all that and more, South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz Balart, a Republican from Miami, joined This Week in South Florida.

