This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Broward County, Education
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County’s embattled schools superintendent arrived on the job to a district in chaos.

There was a scathing grand jury report, her predecessor had been charged with perjury and eventually almost half of her bosses on the school board were suspended and temporarily replaced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

That group of appointees fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright last week, but a majority of them were replaced this week as four elected board members were sworn in, and they may reinstate her.

Meanwhile, Cartwright remains on the job, either way, by contract until late January.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

