This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County’s embattled schools superintendent arrived on the job to a district in chaos.

There was a scathing grand jury report, her predecessor had been charged with perjury and eventually almost half of her bosses on the school board were suspended and temporarily replaced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

That group of appointees fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright last week, but a majority of them were replaced this week as four elected board members were sworn in, and they may reinstate her.

Meanwhile, Cartwright remains on the job, either way, by contract until late January.

