82º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Education, Broward County
Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular.

Newly-voter-elected board members were sworn in to replace interim members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and among the first order of business was reversing some of their work.

But even before that, a new chair and vice chair were sworn in, Lori Alhadeff and Debra Hixon respectively, giving the families who lost loved ones in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting leading school policy in board.

New school board chair Lori Alhadeff joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email