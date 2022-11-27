This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff

Last week brought big changes to the direction of South Florida schools, and for Broward County in particular.

Newly-voter-elected board members were sworn in to replace interim members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and among the first order of business was reversing some of their work.

But even before that, a new chair and vice chair were sworn in, Lori Alhadeff and Debra Hixon respectively, giving the families who lost loved ones in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting leading school policy in board.

