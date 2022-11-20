This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

Following the Midterm Elections there is a changing of the guard in the House of Representatives, but what could that mean for South Florida?

Nancy Pelosi announced she’s stepping down as House Speaker and there will be a new majority leader on the Republican side; looks like it’ll be Kevin McCarthy of California.

He’s been vying for the speaker’s job for years.

McCarthy begged former President Donald Trump to send reinforcements to the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 and bluntly criticized Trump when he didn’t.

But soon after, McCarthy made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to beg forgiveness and be put back in Trump’s good graces.

One South Florida congressman navigating through the leadership changes is Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Coral Gables.

He’s a Republican who was re-elected by a whopping 21 points, a blow-out.

He represents the 26th Congressional District which covers Southwest Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.

