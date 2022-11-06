This Week in South Florida: Lonny Wilk

The disturbing surge in anti-Semitism is a top priority for the Anti-Defamation League.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The disturbing surge in anti-Semitism is a top priority for the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL is a national human rights and civil rights organization that since 1913 had fought against racism, bigotry, intolerance and anti-Semitism.

There’s been a record amount of anti-Semitism in the last year.

The ADL reports there were more than 2700 incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault against Jewish people last year.

Compared to 941 such incidents back in 2015.

And late last week the FBI issued a warning to synagogues in New Jersey that they were at risk of attack.

Fortunately, a man who posed that threat was apprehended on Friday and the warning was lifted.

The Florida chapter of the ADL is one of the most active and Lonny Wilk is a Senior Associate Regional Director.

