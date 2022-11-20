This Week in South Florida: Sarah Leonardi and Kevin Tynan

The Broward County School Board is in a state of turmoil and has been for several months.

It started with a grand jury report that accused five board members of neglect of duty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended them and appointed, altogether, five new members to the school board.

On Monday night, without advance notice, they voted 5 to 4 to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, but did that firing violate the state’s Sunshine Law?

And what will happen after four new school board members are sworn in on Tuesday?

This week we spoke to two board members, one pro-Cartwright and another against the former superintendent.

On the pro side, Sarah Leonardi and on the opposing side is Kevin Tynan, who was the deciding vote.

