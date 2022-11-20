This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell

The City of Miami Commission consists of just five members, each with his or her own little fiefdom to rule over.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The City of Miami Commission consists of just five members, each with his or her own little fiefdom to rule over.

In-fighting among commissioners is a constant.

The quarreling reached a pitched level last week when Commissioner Ken Russell, who’s leaving office in January, tried to make sure that some big ticket items before the commission got on the agenda next month while he can still vote on them, but he was met with fierce resistance by Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a mercurial and tough politician, and also opposition from Commissioner Joe Carollo, a legendary trouble-maker.

So Russell stalked off and threatened to resign early.

