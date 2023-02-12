This Week in South Florida: Tina Polsky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s special legislative session brought several controversial bills to the table, all of which that were proposed by Republicans were passed thanks to the Florida GOP’s supermajority.

Once such bill intends to replace Disney’s Reedy Creek self-governing board, which DeSantis and supporters call an end to a privileged corporate kingdom. Opponents call it punishment for Disney defying the new education laws regarding visiting gay culture in sex education.

Generally, the supporters are Republicans and opponents are Democrats.

Other bills the Republican supermajority was able to pass included a multi-million dollar plan to transport migrants from Florida or anywhere to elsewhere, and one that makes legal fixes to a previously covert operation run out of the governor’s office last fall.

Another bill makes changes to the plan to prosecute election and voting-related cases since many of the high-profile ones against felons who unwittingly voted illegally have failed.

