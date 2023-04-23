82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Broward County, Politics
Just about everyone in South Florida last week was wondering where the gas supply was and why it was taking so long for gas stations to be replenished.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Just about everyone in South Florida last week was wondering where the gas supply was and why it was taking so long for gas stations to be replenished.

In Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Florida Keys there were lines of cars waiting for fuel at stations that had gas, and there were plenty of other service stations with limited or no supply of gas.

This came after record floods from more than a week ago damaged pumps at fuel terminals at Port Everglades, which is where the supply for South Florida comes from.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher joined This Week in South Florida host Janine Stanwood to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter