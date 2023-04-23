This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

Just about everyone in South Florida last week was wondering where the gas supply was and why it was taking so long for gas stations to be replenished.

In Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Florida Keys there were lines of cars waiting for fuel at stations that had gas, and there were plenty of other service stations with limited or no supply of gas.

This came after record floods from more than a week ago damaged pumps at fuel terminals at Port Everglades, which is where the supply for South Florida comes from.

