This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 23, 2023

Ron Dermer, Shevrin Jones, Fabian Basabe, Lamar Fisher, Greg Veliz, Gail Levine and Craig Trocino join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg and guest host Janine Stanwood welcomed Israel Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, State Sen. Shevrin Jones, State Rep. Fabian Basabe, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director Greg Veliz, retired Miami-Dade prosecutor Gail Levine and University of Miami Law Innocence Clinic Director Craig Trocino.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

