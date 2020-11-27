Car crash leaves Miami-Dade police officer, 2 civilians injured in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer and two civilians were injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon that left both a police cruiser and a pickup truck with severe frontal damage in Doral.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided to take the officer and the two civilians to a nearby hospital. The three suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, just east of the Florida Turnpike, police said.
The officer and the driver of a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 114th Avenue, according to Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department.
Miami-Dade detectives and Doral police officers remain at the scene as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
View the Local 10 News traffic map for other live incident updates in South Florida.
This is a developing story.