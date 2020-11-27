Car crash leaves Miami-Dade police officer, 2 civilians injured in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer and two civilians were injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon that left both a police cruiser and a pickup truck with severe frontal damage in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided to take the officer and the two civilians to a nearby hospital. The three suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, just east of the Florida Turnpike, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a police-involved crash on Friday in Doral. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The officer and the driver of a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 114th Avenue, according to Rey Valdes, a spokesman for the Doral Police Department.

Miami-Dade detectives and Doral police officers remain at the scene as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

The driver of a pickup truck and an officer driving a marked Miami-Dade police car crashed on Friday in Doral. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story.