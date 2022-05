HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hollywood Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 10 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was to the side of the highway. It appeared that at least one other truck was involved in the collision.

No other details were immediately released.