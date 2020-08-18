South Florida August 2020 Primary: Broward County Sheriff

The two shootings dominating the Democratic primary for sheriff in Broward County, Florida, couldn't be more different.

It was the shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland that pushed former sheriff and current challenger Scott Israel out of office left 14 students and three adults dead.

The campaign of Sheriff Gregory Tony, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis when he fired Israel in 2019, is haunted by his 1993 killing of an 18-year-old neighbor in a poverty-stricken section of Philadelphia when he was 14.

A judge found he was defending himself and his brother, but there have been questioned raised for why he did not disclose the shooting to DeSantis or when applying for police jobs.

Tony and Israel are the top contenders in Tuesday’s primary, which also has four lesser-known, lesser-financed candidates. Tony and his political action committee have raised about $1.5 million, while Israel has gotten about $600,000, according to election records.

The Democratic winner will be a strong favorite in the November general election as that party has a 50% to 21% advantage over the Republicans in registration. Tony and Israel are former Republicans. The sheriff runs a 6,000-employee operation with a half-billion dollar budget.