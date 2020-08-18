South Florida August 2020 Primary: Miami-Dade County Mayor

Miami-Dade County’s next mayor is one elected office hat that holds more weight now than ever before.

The new county mayor replaces two-term incumbent Carlos Gimenez, who must leave office in November. Gimenez is running in the Republican primary for a Florida congressional seat.

“I am the only conservative that is running for office,” candidate Esteban “Steve” Bovo said during a recent candidate’s forums. He is one of three sitting county commissioners in the race. “I have a very interdisciplinary approach; I am a lawyer and a social worker,” candidate and county commissioner Daniella Levine Cava said. Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas said: “I did the job before, I managed a whole host of crises.” “I’m just the other guy. I’m completely different,” candidate Carlos DeArmas said.

The other two on the ballot are Monique Nicole Barley and Ludmilla Domond.

Xavier Suarez, currently a county commissioner, laid out what his golden rule was when he was city of Miami mayor: “Yes, of course the mayor of the county has to consult the cities. I always did that when I was mayor of the city; I consulted the mayor of the county.”

Penelas said his former role as the county mayor is what's especially needed now as he believes the county needs firm leadership and working relationships.

“I think we’re allowing political rivalries to dictate how we conduct ourselves,” he said.

Levine Cava, currently a county commissioner, said she’s focused on thinking ahead.

"On the other side of this, the economy will look different. I do not hear people talking about how we have to innovate," she said.

Bovo said his course is steady. “In the debates, people start trying to glorify or gloss over their records, but I’ve been consistent.”

If no candidate wins the majority of the vote in the August primary, the top two will face off in a runoff election on Nov. 3.