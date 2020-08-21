Recount expected in Broward County Supervisor of Elections race

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The Broward County 2020 Primary Canvassing Board met Thursday in Lauderhill to decide on a possible recount in the county race for Supervisor of Elections. The recount is required by Florida law if results are within a half percent.

Supervisor of elections candidate Joe Scott currently leads Chad Klitzman by 607 votes out of a total of 207,595. A difference of .3 of 1%.

Inside the voting equipment center, we watched as board members went through a number of ballot discrepancies. They verified signatures, approved affidavits for voters who failed to originally sign their ballots and confirmed provisional ballots to ensure a voter did not vote twice.

As the canvassing board met, poll workers separated ballots by precinct in preparation for a recount that will likely begin Saturday morning.

That recount would begin at 11 a.m. Right now, the big question is will this be a machine recount or a manual recount? For a machine recount, the difference of votes would have to be below .5%. A manual recount would need to be below .25% and that manual recount could take days to complete.