Miami Beach voter’s ballot returned to sender. How could this happen?

DORAL, Fla. – Laura Quinlan is one of those super voters, and she said she did everything right. She mailed her ballot three weeks before the August primary from North Carolina.

It landed back at her Miami Beach home just this week, with a yellow label saying why it was returned to sender: “Insufficient address.”

Wait, what? It’s the same preprinted envelope sent to hundreds of thousands of mail-in voters and destined for the same elections headquarters address.

“I am a very engaged voter,” Quinlan says. “I was furious that my ballot wasn’t counted.”

To track down the issue, Local 10 News first turned first to the Miami-Dade County elections department, which said “The USPS advised it was returned in error and will speak with the carrier.”

But how does a U.S. Postal Service carrier mistake an envelope with the “Official Election Mail” insignia right at the top?

And how does it remain in the postal pipeline for seven weeks with not one postal employee noticing, intervening, or putting it back on course?

“We gave ourselves three weeks to mail in our ballots and none of us were counted,” Quinlan says. “Here’s an example flat in my face that the post office is not working.”

It’s a confusing and troubling development, particularly with elections officials expecting record mail voting for the November general election.

The Miami-Dade elections supervisor says this has never happened in her decades of tenure and they were very surprised.

Local 10 News is still investigating what happened in this developing story, so check back for updates.

ALSO SEE

The facts about voting early, by mail or absentee in 2020 election

South Florida’s vote by mail massive for August primary, expect more in November