Crowd gathers to see Pence in Miami-Dade on busy day for Trump and Biden campaigns

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two hours before Mike Pence was scheduled to speak Thursday, attendees who registered online lined up at Tamiami Park. The vice president is set to arrive in Miami-Dade County for an early afternoon campaign event, hours before President Donald Trump holds a town hall in Miami.

“We came out here because it’s not every day you get to hear the vice president of the United States speak,” one of the attendees said.

Pence was scheduled to address the crowd at 12:30, but he is running late. He also has a religious roundtable scheduled in Miami-Dade.

It’s a busy day with the Nov. 3 election just 19 days away.

Instead of sharing a debate stage tonight, Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will face off in competing town halls.

NBC made the announcement that the president will be featured in a town hall at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, while Biden’s town hall will take place in Philadelphia and air on ABC.

The second presidential debate, which had been set for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, was canceled after the Commission on Presidential Debates wanted to shift to a virtual format in light of Trump testing positive for COVID-19, but the president declined.

Since then, Trump has gotten back on the campaign trail, hosting rallies including one in Central Florida earlier this week.

He is headed to North Carolina before his scheduled arrival in Miami late Thursday afternoon.

Biden was in Broward County on Tuesday as both candidates jockey for votes in the crucial swing state.

Check back to Local10.com and watch Local 10 News for updates throughout this busy day on the campaign trail.