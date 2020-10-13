Biden in Broward County targeting key voters 3 weeks before election

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Joe Biden’s trip to Broward County on Tuesday is intended to appeal to two key constituencies — senior citizens and Caribbean-Americans.

After flying into Fort Lauderdale from Delaware, the Democratic presidential nominee’s first stop was the Southwest Focal Point Community Center in Pembroke Pines, where he discussed his vision for older Americans.

Biden told the gathering that President Donald Trump has never been focused on seniors or their health.

“Trump doesn’t really care about lowering the healthcare costs, because he’s beholden to the health insurance companies and the drug companies,” Biden said at that event. “After all, he’s asking the United States Supreme Court, as I speak, he’s asking them right now, to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act.”

Attendees were wearing N95 masks.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke before Biden, pointing out that most Florida seniors vote, making them crucial to deciding which candidate will win the election.

“Protecting seniors is who Joe Biden is,” the Democratic congresswoman said.

Later in the afternoon, Biden heads to Miramar Regional Park for a drive-in event where campaign officials say the former vice president will encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote in the election that is three weeks away.

Miramar has a sizeable Caribbean-American community, and there is excitement there over Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris being the daughter of a Jamaican man.

Both of Biden’s Broward events are invitation-only, a sharp contrast to Trump’s large rally at a Central Florida airport Monday night.

This is Biden’s third trip to Florida while campaigning for the presidential election. Last week he visited Miami and appealed to the Hispanic constituency.

Broward is the most democratic county in Florida, so Biden counting on this county to win the state’s 29 electoral votes. But non-party affiliation voters are growing, reaching 13% of all voters in Broward.

Meanwhile, Miami is preparing for a visit from Trump on Thursday, though his specific plans have not been announced. Vice President Mike Pence is also scheduled to be in Miami-Dade on Thursday for a 12:30 p.m. event at Memorial Cubano at Tamiami Park.

Trump made his first campaign trip out of the Washington area on Monday night to hold a rally in Central Florida.

Before leaving for South Florida on Tuesday, Biden was asked about President Barack Obama. Biden said he “will be out on the trail” and is “doing enough” for the campaign.

Obama has not been a frequent campaign presence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed in-person campaigning for Democrats' surrogates.

Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates on Biden’s visit.